The scammer is calling people and pretending to be a police officer, asking for credit card details. File photo / Jason Dorday

A phone scammer posing as a cop has prompted a warning from Wellington Police.

The caller is asking victims to provide credit card details, police said in a Facebook post.

“This is a scam and should not be engaged with,” the post said.

“Please remember that police or other government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details, or ask you to give them remote access to your computer.

“Police’s message on scams like this is simple – do not engage with anyone online or on the phone if you think you are being scammed, block them or hang up immediately and report the incident.”

Police urged people to have conversations with their vulnerable or elderly family members, to make sure they understood the tactics scammers used.

“If you believe you are the victim of a scam you can contact police and report the matter via 105 either by phone or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105. For scams involving your bank or other organisation, please report it to them too.

“Visit www.scamwatch.govt.nz for more information on how you can prevent yourself, family and friends from being scammed.”



