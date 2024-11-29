Madison Ashton and Philip Polkinghorne.

It was also reported that Auckland detectives were still trying to contact Ashton right up until the end of the Crown case, a month into the trial.

When they couldn’t reach her, they reportedly called on their Australian counterparts to try to track her down.

But they were unable to reach her at a Melbourne apartment she owned and it emerged she had flown to Europe to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The trial heard how police raided a luxury chalet in Mt Cook where Ashton and Polkinghorne were staying together only about a month after Hanna’s death, which the defence argued was a suicide.

They seized her and Polkinghorne’s phones and Ashton said the relationship got off to a bad start.

She later began reportedly offering limited assistance but the relationship was always strained and she said she felt “stigmatised” by police as a sex worker.

Ashton completed a formal statement for the police but then stopped communicating with detectives, who found they were unable to reach her.

Escort Madison Ashton and Auckland eye doctor Philip Polkinghorne.

Polkinghorne pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of meth and a meth pipe at the start of his trial. His appetite for meth and sex workers were key themes in the unsuccessful Crown case that he murdered his wife.

His defence team sought a conviction and a fine but Justice Graham Lang stated that, given his “healthy” financial position, a fine would not be sufficient.

Instead, Justice Lang sentenced him to 150 hours of community service.

