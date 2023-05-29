The tank should have lasted for 20 years, but the actions of a vandal mean it needs replacing after not even a year of use.

The tank should have lasted for 20 years, but the actions of a vandal mean it needs replacing after not even a year of use.

A recent spate of “petty vandalism” across Stratford is hurting more than just the council’s bank balance, says mayor Neil Volzke.

A series of incidents including the dumping of a dead goat outside the council building, the chopping down of trees in public spaces, graffiti and most recently the destruction of a water tank at the Kopuatama Cemetery have left staff and elected members frustrated, he says.

Neil says with each incident including a written message stating “no more rates rise” it would seem the vandalism is connected, but whoever the vandal or vandals may be they are contradicting their own message.

“Damaging public property will not result in a reduction in rates – it has the opposite effect, causing unnecessary costs to our ratepayers while staff and contractors clean up and fix the destruction.”

The most recent event, in which a 25,000 litre water tank was sliced open, means Stratford District Council now faces paying thousands of dollars to replace the tank that was less than a year old, says director of assets Victoria Araba. She adds the tank was expected to have a lifespan of at least 20 years.

Victoria says it would have taken “a lot of force, and a sharp object or tool” to cut through the tank, with the resultant damage leaving the cemetery without running water or working toilets for some weeks.

For one Stratford widow however, the damage to the cemetery comes with more than just a financial cost. Margaret, who did not want to give her last name as she is concerned for her safety following recent events, says she has been a regular visitor to the cemetery for a few years, but wasn’t sure she would be continuing to visit.

“We are all going to have to pay for that aren’t we? But it not just the money, it’s the fact someone thinks it is okay to damage things that aren’t theirs. I used to come in the evening to talk to my husband since he passed, I would come and freshen the flowers and just sit here. But this is my last visit for a while.”

She used to enjoy the quietness and solitude at the cemetery, but now found it frightening, she says.

“Well, you don’t know what else they might do, they could decide to damage my car or take it while I am here. They may not want a rates rise but I don’t want to be scared when I visit my husband.”

Two trees on Pemrboke Road were cut down in early May and an anti-rates rise message left behind.

Margaret had already changed her routine as a result of the recent vandalism in town, she said.

“I used to go for a walk early in the morning, but well, you don’t know who is out there, seeing the tree chopped down, then I read about the dead goat dropped off, it’s not nice. I don’t like the thought that someone is walking around town with an axe and is angry. So I don’t go for my walk now and I’ve just told my husband I won’t be coming back to see him here for a while. Not until it’s safe again.”

Neil says the recent incident at the cemetery is “disrespectful” to people visiting the cemetery, adding the recent incidents have already run up a bill of over $13,000 in costs to council, with the bill set to increase more to cover the cost of staff time in responding to the incidents as well as the subsequent installation and operation of additional security cameras.

“There truly is no excuse to turn to destructive vandalism that creates an extra cost for our community,” he says.

Police are investigating the incidents, and people are asked to contact Police on 105 or confidentially through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 if they have any information which could help with the investigation, says Neil.

- Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.