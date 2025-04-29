The impacts of severe weather, such as these seen on Auckland's North Shore post Cyclone Tam, can often leave pests seeking new homes. Photo / Alex Burton

Russell said rats operate seasonally based on food availability and temperature.

“Food disappears when it gets colder, and that’s when they come into our homes looking for our food.”

Russell said it is possible a big storm and the accompanying heavy rain and slips, such as in 2023, can move rats out of their habitats.

One Aucklander said on social media they were struggling with a flea infestation. “It’s been sooo bad after the storms and cyclone, house is completely infested and have to work every day to get rid of them right now.”

Another commented: “Yeah it’s probably partially to do with the recent wet spell. We will get a lot of mice and rat posts soon, too. Basically a long dry summer has meant everything has had a pretty good breeding season, and now they’re having to move because of the weather.”

An Auckland pest control company said bugs and rodents were often more visible after floods because they had lost their homes and needed to move.

Pest increases during Cyclone Gabrielle

In the weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, some North Island communities still faced road closures, abandoned homes, slips and a long recovery amid rising pest numbers.

Pest Free Piha operations manager Peter Hosking said it became a significant problem.

“It’s well known after disasters like this that rodents get a free ride for a while, and they don’t need long to double and then double again in numbers.

“People at Piha were seeing more rats than they have seen for some time.”

Predator Free Muriwai organiser Richard Wright said rats had also been a problem there.

“People ... literally could grab what they could carry when the emergency alert came to evacuate. This is a few days after the storm when they realised the slips were still moving.

“There’s rotting food. It’s a good environment for rats.”

Some Aucklanders have reported a wave of pest infestations this week after the wrath of Cyclone Tam. Photo / 123RF

How to protect your home from rats

The Ministry of Health provides tips people can follow to control these pests and keep their family safe.

Baits and traps

• Poison is an effective way to control rodents and can be purchased from supermarkets and hardware stores. Always read and follow the instructions.

• Rat and mouse traps can also be used and are available from supermarkets and hardware stores.

Removing food sources

• Store rubbish in secure metal or thick plastic containers with lids.

• Do not leave plastic rubbish bags outside overnight, if possible.

• Keep the inside and outside of your home clear of food scraps and rubbish.

• Do not leave extra pet food out.

Reducing their habitat

• Remove weeds, overgrown grass, rubbish and other materials that could provide hiding places for rodents.

• Secure any gaps or cracks in your home to stop rodents getting in

