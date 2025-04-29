Russell said rats operate seasonally based on food availability and temperature.
“Food disappears when it gets colder, and that’s when they come into our homes looking for our food.”
Russell said it is possible a big storm and the accompanying heavy rain and slips, such as in 2023, can move rats out of their habitats.
One Aucklander said on social media they were struggling with a flea infestation. “It’s been sooo bad after the storms and cyclone, house is completely infested and have to work every day to get rid of them right now.”
Another commented: “Yeah it’s probably partially to do with the recent wet spell. We will get a lot of mice and rat posts soon, too. Basically a long dry summer has meant everything has had a pretty good breeding season, and now they’re having to move because of the weather.”
An Auckland pest control company said bugs and rodents were often more visible after floods because they had lost their homes and needed to move.
Pest increases during Cyclone Gabrielle
In the weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, some North Island communities still faced road closures, abandoned homes, slips and a long recovery amid rising pest numbers.
Pest Free Piha operations manager Peter Hosking said it became a significant problem.
“It’s well known after disasters like this that rodents get a free ride for a while, and they don’t need long to double and then double again in numbers.
“People at Piha were seeing more rats than they have seen for some time.”
Predator Free Muriwai organiser Richard Wright said rats had also been a problem there.
“People ... literally could grab what they could carry when the emergency alert came to evacuate. This is a few days after the storm when they realised the slips were still moving.
“There’s rotting food. It’s a good environment for rats.”
How to protect your home from rats
The Ministry of Health provides tips people can follow to control these pests and keep their family safe.