One Tree Point Schools' pest trapping group, from left, Carter Ross (10), Jayden Bradburn (10), Georgia Andrews (9), Whaea Jess Buhr, Piper Innes (11) and Kirwan Hammon (9). Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pukekauri Dam has new kaitiaki (guardians) as students from schools around the Bream Bay area have embarked on a pest-trapping initiative, Ngā Kaitiaki O Pukekauri.

The initiative is a joint project between Bream Bay Kahui Ako schools and Patuharakeke Taiao Unit, with support from the Piroa Conservation Trust (PCT).

Schools involved are Waipū School, Ruakākā Primary School, One Tree Point School, and Bream Bay College. The schools were invited to the private property to help look after the land.

Groups of five students from each school set traps at the dam and monitor the bird life, all while learning about kauri dieback and other relevant environmental issues.

Students from One Tree Point School (which is an Enviroschool) who are participating in the trapping initiative are hoping to increase the number of weweia (dabchick).

The dabchick (weweia) is extinct in the South Island. Photo / Department of Conservation

These endangered ducks are struggling to make it in the wild, something the students are hoping to change. Weweia are extinct in the South Island and only inhabit parts of the central North Island.

Students are also aiming to help protect native bird species such as kōtare (kingfisher), pīwakawaka (fantail), pūtangitangi (paradise shelduck), riroriro (grey warbler), kererū (NZ wood pigeon) and tuī.

So far, rats, mice, a rare black rat and a weasel have been caught, although student Carter Ross (10) is hoping they will capture more stoats and weasels.

Fellow classmate Jayden Bradburn said he’s happy to be participating in the project because he’s actively protecting the environment.

“And when I’m older I can drive past it, I can remember I helped with that.”

He’s excited about the prospect of catching new predators that haven’t been caught before.

Piper Innes (11) and Georgia Andrews (9) explained they make peanut butter balls with oats for the traps. The pair are hoping to catch a wild cat at some point because they’ve noticed mice that have been trapped are now going missing with just a tail remaining.

Co-ordinator and teacher at One Tree Point School, Jess Buhr, said already students are expressing interest in setting up traps around their schools as well as at home.

“It’s a small thing they can be contributing to,” she said, “and hopefully they will take that into their local communities.”

Buhr said the initiative is also “building links” around the wider community.

The idea first came about when Buhr participated in a mini history lesson with other Bream Bay kaiako at the dam. After learning about the endangered weweia, she asked if there were any ongoing trap initiatives.

“I said it would be really cool for kids to be involved with,” she said.

“We put it out to the other principals to see if they would be interested and we started building it from there.”

Buhr explained this term is about seeing how the initiative works, getting used to the area and the traps, and developing the skills.

Students are already learning how to identify different predators, monitor a trap line, identify bird life and learn about why trapping is important.

“They’re obviously loving being outside, they’re in the bush and around the beautiful area for a good part of the day.”

She said tamariki are already starting to ask questions about how long it will take to see any changes.

“They get very excited if you catch something that’s a little bit rare,” she said.

So far, a black rat and weasel have been caught among the usual rats and mice. Buhr also said there’s lots of talk about the humane side of trapping.

“You’re killing these creatures to preserve another, but ensuring you do it in a respectful way. Most of it is about respect for what you’re doing.”

She said it’s an “awesome opportunity” for kids to participate in an important initiative, “and show them what can be done”.

The initiative is relying on donations from local organisations, although the hope is a grant from the Northland Regional Council will be successful once applications open.

Susan Steedman, from the Piroa-Brynderwyns Landcare Trust (PBL), Graeme Giles, from Kiwi Coast, and the Waipu Menzshed donated towards the initial trapline set-up.

You can read more about the project at: https://pukekauri.edublogs.org/?fbclid=IwAR24uEKemjHeQKtgPfG1n-IwVNG3g2qliwNJ-8DbH9cfisFuVDx-BxceXrQ

Similar school trapping initiatives have been adopted across Northland, such as by Mangawhai Beach School Conservation Group.



