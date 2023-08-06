Armed police were guarding Middlemore Hospital overnight after a person showed up with a gunshot wound. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police were guarding Middlemore Hospital overnight after a person showed up with a gunshot wound and police are today investigating whether it’s linked to a homicide in Point England.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Point England about 2.40pm following several reports of disorder and sounds of gunshots.

A critically injured man took himself to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds but later died.

Auckland police have launched a homicide investigation after the incident.

Police investigate the scene of a disorder event resulting in the death of at least one person at the Taurima Reserve in Point England. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Later in the evening, armed police were spotted standing guard outside Middlemore Hospital.

Police earlier said they had received reports of people acting suspiciously at Auckland City Hospital last night and two people in balaclavas were spotted. Officers were in attendance.

They said they believe those involved in the Point England homicide are known to each other.

“We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider public,” they said in a statement.

“The Point England community will notice a greater police presence while investigations continue.”

Police at the scene of the homicide in Point England. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Earlier, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at the time. You can call us via 105. Please reference job number P05557214.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”