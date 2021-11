Police are attending the crash near Te Awamutu. Photo / NZME

A helicopter has been dispatched after a person was trapped in a tractor following a crash with a truck near Te Awamutu in the Waikato this afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred about 3pm today on Pirongia Rd between Pirongia and Te Awamutu, close to the intersection with Frontier Rd.



One person is currently trapped in the tractor and is in a serious condition, police said.