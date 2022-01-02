Person trapped in serious crash in Waikato with power lines down

The crash happened in the Waikato this afternoon. Photo / Google Maps

A person is trapped in a vehicle involved in a serious crash on a rural road in the Waikato.

Smoke can be seen rising from the site of the crash that brought down power lines across the road, and a small fire has started.

Emergency services were called to the site of the crash on Arapuni Road between Putaruru and Te Awamutu about 2.40pm.

The accident is in the vicinity of Monckton Road and Mellsop Road.

The road is blocked in both directions as power lines have been brought down across the road.

Police are advising motorists to delay travel or avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said there was a person trapped in the vehicle.

"There is a subsequent fire next to the vehicle," she said.

An eyewitness has reported seeing a lot of smoke.

"I can see it from my house . Lost power which means we have no water as well . I hope they are ok. Lots of smoke," Jennifer Flintoff wrote on Facebook.