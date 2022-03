Fire crews are working to extract a person from a four-wheel drive after it collided with a truck in Rai Valley. Photo / NZME

Fire crews are working to extract a person from a four-wheel drive after it crashed with a truck.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to Opouri Rd, Rai Valley, in Marlborough, about 11am.

Crews are working to cut the trapped person free and a St John helicopter has been called to the scene.

More to come.