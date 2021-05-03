Person trapped after two-vehicle crash in North Canterbury

The Herald understands a person has died and another is trapped after a two-vehicle crash in North Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Tram Rd at about 7.29am.
Read More
- One person has died after a crash involving a truck and car in Wellington - NZ Herald
- Fatal crash: Elderly woman killed by truck that had a tablet obscuring the driver's view - NZ Herald
- Victim named after fatal Dannevirke crash - NZ Herald
- State Highway 2 reopened after serious motorcycle crash in Karangahake, Coromandel - NZ Herald
A St John spokesman said the service is still at the scene and could not comment on the extent of the injuries.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said its staff are at the scene trying to extricate a person from a vehicle.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Two appliances from Kaiapoi and one from Rangiora are in attendance.
A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
"Anything further will be issued proactively when we are able to."