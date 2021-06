Firefighters and St John are on-site at Ruapuna Speedway working to free a person trapped after a crash. Photo / NZH

Firefighters and St John are on-site at Ruapuna Speedway in Christchurch working to free a person trapped after a crash.

A spokesperson said they were called to the incident at about 11.30am.

A vehicle has hit a wall at the speedway and they are working to extract a person, they said.