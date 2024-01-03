A person has been rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition following an incident at Bucklands Beach, East Auckland, this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded with a rapid response paramedic.

A police spokesperson said police were assisting Fenz and ambulance services at the scene this morning.

“At around 10.30am, police were notified of a collision between a vehicle and a person on Pakuranga Rd, near the intersection with Aberfeldy Ave.

“A person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries, and police are making inquiries into how the incident occurred.”