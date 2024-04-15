Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Rapanui Rd, with one patient now transferred to Wellington Hospital. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Rapanui Rd, with one patient now transferred to Wellington Hospital. Photo/ Bevan Conley

A person critically injured in a car crash in Whanganui has been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

The single-vehicle crash on Rapanui Road happened about 8.40pm on Saturday.

Three people were injured in the crash - with two receiving critical or serious injuries.

Two patients were taken to Whanganui Hospital, and the third person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries.

A Whanganui Hospital spokeswoman said one patient was now in a stable condition and another person had been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said no one was trapped in the vehicle but Fenz assisted Hato Hone St John at the scene.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.