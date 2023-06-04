One person has been taken to hospital following a chemical spill in Brightwater. Photo / File

A person has been injured following a chemical spill in an industrial area near Nelson.

Emergency services responded to the reports of the incident on Factory Rd in Brightwater just before 8.30am.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Blair Walklin said two fire trucks from Wakefield and one from Richmond were sent to the scene.

He said the crews found a small chemical spill upon arrival and made the scene safe.

Wilkin said the chemical had spilt on to one person.

A St John spokesperson said the person was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.