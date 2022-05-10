The offender's vehicle was spiked in the Fergusson Drive area. Photo / NZME

A 33-year-old has been taken into custody after fleeing from police at an Upper Hutt property this evening.

At around 4.45pm, police were alerted to a person of interest at a property on Akatarawa Rd.

"While staff were working to attend the address, the person of interest left in a vehicle," police said.

The driver failed to stop for police and the vehicle was spiked in the Fergusson Drive area.

Some time later the driver came to a stop near the south end of Fergusson Drive and fled on foot.

One witness said it was like something out of a movie.

"He missed me by centimetres at the same time the spikes were rolled out. Came up my rear and overtook where there wasn't road and cut back down in front of me."

Police confirmed a 33-year-old was taken into custody a short time later and charges will follow.