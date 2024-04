The plane crashed in Peel Forest, Canterbury on Sunday.

One person has suffered minor injuries after crash-landing a microlight aircraft near Peel Forest, Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a report of a microlight aircraft crash-landing in the Peel Forest area about 2.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

“The sole occupant removed themselves from the aircraft and is being assessed for minor injuries.”