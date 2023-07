A rescue helicopter is en route to a yacht off North Cape after reports of a medical incident. Photo / Supplied

Rescue crews are en route to a yacht off North Cape after receiving reports of a person suffering a medical event.

Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) was made aware of the medical incident after the yacht made contact with Maritime Radio around 7.20am today.

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the yacht from Whangarei.

“Once over the vessel it will remove the patient and take them to Whangarei Hospital,” said a RCCNZ spokesperson.