Person shot in the arm in Napier, two people arrested

Police at a property in Awatoto, south of Napier, on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

One person has suffered a gunshot wound to the arm during a suspected burglary in Napier.

Two people have been arrested over the incident which happened at a residential property along SH51 at Awatoto about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Police were called to the address following reports of a burglary.

One person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition with a gunshot wound.

“Two men have been arrested following a firearms incident at a residential address in Awatoto, Napier,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police responded to reports of a burglary at the address around 7.30am.

“One person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries, after receiving a gunshot wound to the arm.

“A firearm has been seized and the two arrested men – aged 32 and 38 - have been charged with aggravated burglary, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and firearms-related charges.”

They are scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday.

At least three police vehicles were still at a residential property in Awatoto by mid-afternoon on Wednesday, and at least one officer could be seen wearing disposable white overalls.

The site is opposite the Ravensdown plant and the suburb is largely occupied by industrial premises.

Armed police also arrested four youths over an unrelated incident in Flaxmere on Monday afternoon, after they were allegedly seen “firing what appeared to be a slug gun from a car”.

A police spokesperson said no-one was injured in that incident which had “no connection” to the earlier suspected burglary in Awatoto.