One person has been seriously injured in a jet ski accident on the Waikato River today. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured in a jet ski accident on the Waikato River today.

Police confirmed they were attending an incident involving a jetski on the river, parallel to Ngarere St, near Old Taupiri Rd, Ngaruawahia.

"The situation is unfolding. Police enquiries continue," NZ Police said in a statement.

The accident is understood to have happened shortly after midday today.

