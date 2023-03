One person is seriously injured after a water-related incident in Epsom, Auckland, this afternoon. Photo / 123RF

One person is seriously injured after a water-related incident in Auckland this afternoon and police are at an aquatic centre at Epsom Girls’ Grammar.

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said they took one patient to Auckland Hospital in serious condition about 4.30pm from a Silver Rd address.

A police spokesperson confirmed it was a water-related incident.

A reporter at the scene says police are at Epsom Aquatic Centre at Epsom Girls’ Grammar.

More to come.