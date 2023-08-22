A person has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Levin this evening, the third time a person has been hit by a car in the country today.

Emergency services are on the scene on Bath St, which has been forced to close due to the incident.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

This is the third pedestrian in the country today to suffer serious injuries as a result of being hit by car.

Further north in Manurewa, Auckland, police were called to Frances St around 7.54am.

Police initially said someone had suffered critical injuries in an incident involving a car and a pedestrian, and later confirmed the person had died.

Police at the scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Manurewa. Photo / Cherie Howie

It is understood the incident is connected to the construction site. A police spokesperson said WorkSafe has been advised and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

Also in Auckland this afternoon, a 42-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Taharoto Rd in Takapuna at 3.55pm.

Emergency services on the scene in Takapuna after a man was struck by a car.







