Showgirls on Customs Street East in central Auckland. Photo / File

A person is seriously hurt outside a central Auckland strip club.

Police say they were called to Customs Street East in the CBD at 8.25pm after a report of an assault.

The Herald understands the incident happened near Showgirls, at 55 Customs Street East.

Police said the person has sustained serious injuries.

“Police are in the area working to locate those involved, and enquiries will be ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.