Person seriously hurt after car and motorcycle crash in Coromandel

A person is seriously hurt after a motorcycle and a car crashed near Whangamatā.
Emergency services are responding to the crash, which police say happened on State Highway 25/Tairua Road just before 4pm.
The road is closed between Port Road and Harry Watt Drive.
Police say motorists should delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.
