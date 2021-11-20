Person seriously hurt after car and motorcycle crash in Coromandel

Police say the crash happened on State Highway 25/Tairua Road just before 4pm. Photo / Google Maps

Police say the crash happened on State Highway 25/Tairua Road just before 4pm. Photo / Google Maps

A person is seriously hurt after a motorcycle and a car crashed near Whangamatā.

Emergency services are responding to the crash, which police say happened on State Highway 25/Tairua Road just before 4pm.

The road is closed between Port Road and Harry Watt Drive.



Police say motorists should delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.