The Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter is performing a grid search off the coast of Hawke's Bay. Image / FlightRadar24

Rescue crews are searching for a person who’s been missing in the water off the coast of Hawke’s Bay for over nine hours.

Police said they were advised at 9.15pm on Monday that the person was missing from a boat around 11km offshore of Waimārama.

Flight radar shows multiple rescue helicopters following a grid search pattern off the coast east of Waimārama Beach.

Three’s AM Show reported the helicopters were searching for a missing fisherman.

The search is being led by the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.

