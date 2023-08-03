There is a search and rescue operation down at Raumati Beach. Photo / David Haxton

A major search and rescue effort is ongoing at Raumati Beach.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a person who possibly went into the water around 12.40pm and has not returned since.

Police, Surf Life Saving, a Westpac helicopter, and an airplane have been searching the area, and further along the Kāpiti coastline in either direction, and police are conducting enquiries.

And a Royal New Zealand Air Force plane did some searching mid afternoon.

“If you were swimming or saw anyone swimming off the coast of Raumati Beach today between 11.30am and 12.40pm please contact police on 105 and reference event number: P055546880,” the police spokesperson said.

Members of Surf Life Saving at Raumati Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Sea conditions have been rough courtesy of fresh southerlies.