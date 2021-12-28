Person left in critical condition after 'disorder' incident at Mission Bay

The Herald understands the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating how a person was left with critical injuries after a disorder incident on a popular Auckland beach.

Emergency services were called to Mission Bay beach just before midnight last night after reports of disorder.

Police confirmed one person was found with critical injuries and taken to Auckland City hospital.

Detectives were seen searching the car park and beach area, while the Millenium Bridge to the playground was cordoned off.

Police inquiries were ongoing but anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 105 and quote event number P049113811.