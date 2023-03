The fatal accident was on the corner of Great South Rd and Newcastle St earlier today. Photo / File

The fatal accident was on the corner of Great South Rd and Newcastle St earlier today. Photo / File

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on a street corner in Ngāruawāhia, north of Hamilton.

Police confirmed in a statement the incident happened on the corner of Great South Rd and Newcastle St earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

The crash is being investigated.