A person has been treated for minor injuries following a jet boat fire at a popular holiday spot on the South Island’s West Coast.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daniel Reilly said two crews of volunteer firefighters from Cobden, Greymouth, responded to a well-involved fire in a person’s driveway just before 2pm today.

A jet boat on a trailer on a person’s driveway was on fire.

“A person from the property was seen to by St John after sustaining injuries as a result of the fire.”

He said the person’s injuries appeared to be relatively minor.

The fire has since been extinguished and the fire brigade has returned to the station.



