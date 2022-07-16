Emergency services attend the fire at a Fenton St motel. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A person has been injured after a fire at a Fenton St emergency housing motel.

The fire resulted in police temporarily closing Fenton St and putting in diversions while emergency services attended the scene.

The fire was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand just after 4.30pm. Police were notified at 4.40pm.

A police spokesperson said all occupants of the motel evacuated the building but one person was in a moderate condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived. Three fire trucks responded and one has now left the scene.

The motel owner couldn't be reached for comment.

No further details could be released.