Emergency services attended an incident in Christchurch after a car went through the front window of a motel unit at Garden City Motels.

Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Main North Rd, Redwood at 6.15pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed a vehicle had gone through the front of a motel unit.

"The occupant of vehicle was initially reported as trapped, with serious injuries."

A St John spokesperson said one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital with injuries.

A witness said two fire appliances, two ambulances and two police vehicles were seen at the scene.