A person has been injured after a vehicle crashed into a shop in Christchurch early this morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the incident in Richmond at about 3.50am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they helped to remove the person from the vehicle.

One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquires into the circumstances of the crash."