A person has been injured after a vehicle crashed into a shop in Christchurch early this morning. Photo / NZME

A person has been injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Christchurch early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Richmond at about 3.50am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they helped to remove the person from the vehicle.

One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash."

A witness to the crash told the Herald he was three houses down and heard the commotion.

He went outside and heard the fire alarm and people out on the street. He saw a man on the phone with emergency services.

"It was just crazy. it's not every day something like this happens."

He and a few others began trying to help the driver of the vehicle who was still inside.

The witness said it was a young man who appeared to be around 19 years old.

"It was pretty unsafe as things could have fallen off the roof but I had never been in a situation like this before."

He spoke to a man who was driving in front of the vehicle that hit the house.

He had turned left but the vehicle behind him kept going straight into the house, the witness said.