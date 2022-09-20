Voyager 2022 media awards
Person injured after crash at workplace in Sockburn, Christchurch

One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle. St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.

It appears a ute has rolled at a construction site.

St John transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

"Inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.

WorkSafe has been advised.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended and the person was transported to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / George Heard
