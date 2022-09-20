One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am.
A police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle. St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.
It appears a ute has rolled at a construction site.
St John transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
"Inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.
WorkSafe has been advised.