Emergency services are on the scene of a serious three-car crash in Flaxton, near Rangiora that has left at least one person injured.

Police received word of the crash on Lineside Rd about 6.40pm.

A spokesperson said at least one person had been seriously injured.

The road is currently blocked while the scene is being cleared. Inquiries are ongoing.

Locals on social media who saw thecrash said it allegedly involved a bus.