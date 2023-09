Police are on the scene in Takapau, Hawkes Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

Police are on the scene in Takapau, Hawkes Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

Police are on the scene of an assault that has left one person seriously injured in Hawkes Bay this evening.

A spokesperson said they were called to Charlotte St, Takapau about 5.20pm after reports of an assault.

The victim has been transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are on the scene in Takapau, Hawkes Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

Police are conducting investigations to learn more about the incident’s circumstances.