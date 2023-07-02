One person is in hospital after a fire broke out on West Coast Road in Glen Eden. Video / Hayden Woodward

A West Auckland resident is in hospital after a fire broke out at a house last night.

Fire crews and emergency services were called to a house on West Coast Rd, in Glen Eden, after reports of a house on fire shortly before 9.30pm.

Northern fire communications said four fire trucks responded to a blaze at a single-level residential dwelling at 9.27pm.

“One person was rescued from the property and treated by ambulance,” a shift manager said.

The condition of the victim is not yet known and Police and St John have been approached for more information.

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in Glen Eden last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.

Fire investigation staff at the scene confirmed they would be returning to the property this morning to carry out an investigation.

A photographer said three fire trucks and a hazmat (hazardous materials management) command unit vehicle were also there.

By 10pm, Police were at the scene too and could be seen working inside the house alongside fire investigators.