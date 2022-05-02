A person was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition after their tractor rolled over. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person is in a critical condition at Whanganui Hospital after a tractor rolled over.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call to a farm on Makirikiri Valley Rd at 4.57pm on Monday.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter responded.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the tractor had rolled over and one fire crew responded to the incident.

St John said the patient was treated and airlifted to Whanganui Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency said they assisted in extricating the patient and preparing them for the airlift