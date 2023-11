Three Hato Hone St John vehicles attended the incident at Stanmore Bay Beach. Photo / Michael Craig

One person is in a critical condition after a water incident at Stanmore Bay Beach on Auckland’s North Shore.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they attended the incident around 2pm on Saturday.





One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager were dispatched to the incident, they said.

The person was transported to the North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.