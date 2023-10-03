The All Blacks make changes ahead of final pool match, Auckland’s Tāmaki electorate race heats up and hospitality businesses call for more support in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person is in a critical condition after being run over in a Hamilton driveway this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received call just before 10am about an incident on Boundary Rd, Claudelands.

“Firefighters used extraction equipment to remove the person from under the vehicle,” he said.

St John said it responded to the incident with two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance, and was transporting one patient in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised about the accident.

