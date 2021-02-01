Website of the Year

New Zealand

Person in critical condition after assault in Pirimai, Napier

A person with critical injuries has been rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital following an incident in Pirimai, Napier. Photo / File

Christian Fuller
By:

Reporter

A person was critically injured during an assault in Pirimai, Napier, on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Clark Ave about 11.40am on Monday.

Police said they were investigating an assault at the address, after a person in a critical condition was located on arrival.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the person with critical injuries was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said one person is assisting with the investigation and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this stage.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

