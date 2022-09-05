A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car in west Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash on Great North Rd in Glen Eden around 6.38am.

"One person was transported to hospital in a critical, but stable, condition.

"Police are speaking to those involved."

One eastbound lane was blocked while the Serious Crash Unit was investigating, however "all lanes are now clear", the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response team attended the scene at the intersection of West Coast and Great North Rd.

One patient was treated and then transported in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital, the spokesperson said.

MORE TO COME