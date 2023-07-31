Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police respond to ‘incident at the railway’ in Mount Maunganui

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

A train has reportedly been involved in a collision with a person in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to an “incident at the railway” reported at 2.55pm.

It was on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.

The spokeswoman said roads around the area will be closed, including Hewletts and Maunganui Rd and the flyover.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Police at the scene of an "incident at the railway" in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns
Police at the scene of an "incident at the railway" in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Video from the scene showed a train was stopped at the intersection of Hewletts and Maunganui Rd.

A passer-by, who would not be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic was backed up but the response from emergency services was swift and police and firefighters were at the scene.

She said she could see schoolchildren jumping over stationary carriages to get across the tracks near KFC.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Traffic management was being put in place and traffic was beginning to flow again, she said.

More to come.

Police at the scene of an "incident at the railway" in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns
Police at the scene of an "incident at the railway" in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns




Latest from New Zealand