Person hit by train in Invercargill

Police were called to the incident on SH1 between Bluff and Invercargill about 4.30pm. Photo / Luisa Girao

3 May, 2021

A person was hit by a train in Invercargill this afternoon.

A police spokesman said a train hit a person in the suburb of Appleby at 4.25pm.

Trains on the track which runs adjacent to the Bluff Highway (SH1) had been halted.

Police could not provide comment on the status of the person hit.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it had been called to the scene.

A St John spokesman referred all queries to police.

A reporter at the scene said the incident happened near the intersection with Janet St.

A St John ambulance and seven police cars were at the scene.

The train had come to a stop on the tracks.

There was a diversion in place on SH1 which was closed between Selwyn St and Grace St.

Traffic was beginning to build up.