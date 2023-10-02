A scene examination is taking place. Photo / Dean Purcell

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Lower Hutt earlier this morning.

The incident occurred at 6.30am at the roundabout where Ludlam Crescent turns into Randwick Rd. The person was immediately rushed to hospital.

One lane of the road is blocked and delays are expected while a scene examination takes place.

