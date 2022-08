A person has died after being hit by a bus in Pukekohe.

A person has died after being hit by a bus in Pukekohe.

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian in Pukekohe, Auckland.

The crash happened at a busy roundabout connecting King St and Manukau Rd.

A nearby retailer said an Auckland Transport bus was involved.

The retailer said there were "about 20" police officers as well as St John staff and firefighters responding.

AT has been approached for comment.

- More to come