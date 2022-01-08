Person found unresponsive in the water at Mount Maunganui

St John said two vehicles attended and the person was taken to Tauranga Hospital. Photo / 123rf

A person was found unresponsive in the water at Mount Maunganui today.

A police spokeswoman says they were alerted to the incident at 3.10pm and the person was in a critical condition.

St John said two vehicles attended and the person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Fourteen people have lost their lives in preventable drownings this holiday period.

The "unprecedented" toll, occurring between 4am Christmas Eve and 6am January 5 represents a 180 per cent increase on the five-year average.

Since 2016 there has been an average of five preventable drownings throughout the holiday period.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the horrific loss of life was a tragedy.

"It cuts through every age range, water activity and ethnicity," he said.

"A common theme in these drownings was people underestimating the conditions and overestimating their ability.

"Every preventable death is devastating to a family/whānau and the community."