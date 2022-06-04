A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden. Video / Supplied

The person who was found in a West Auckland park yesterday morning in a critical condition was shot in a non-random attack, the Herald understands.

Police said an "incident" was reported to them about 8.20am Friday before the person was found in the area of Harold Moody Park on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden.

Police have been interviewing nearby residents today asking about suspicious activity on Thursday evening and Friday morning in the park.

The victim remains in a critical condition.

The cordons and tent which police had erected in the park have today been taken down. Harold Moody Park is a popular family park for Glen Eden residents.

A local rugby league club and a community centre are both located in the park, with children's sporting events being held there.

Police and St John ambulance staff could be seen at the Glen Eden Community and Recreation Centre War Memorial Hall yesterday when a Herald photographer arrived at the scene.

Police said yesterday they were making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

There has been no further official update from police on the circumstances that led to the person being critically injured. However, the Herald understands it was a non-random shooting.

A St John spokesperson confirmed the person was in a critical condition when they were transported to hospital yesterday.

A Herald photographer said yesterday both entrances to the park had been blocked by police.

A specialist police photographer was photographing a white sedan, parked behind a light utility truck, owned by Auckland Council.

Police have been speaking to residents nearby. One resident told the Herald police have been knocking on people's doors in an effort to find CCTV footage.

Glenora Rugby League club chairman John Letele told the Herald he was shocked and surprised by the situation.

Letele said yesterday he understood a blue tent had been erected and there were a lot of police officers around.

He told the Herald a lot of people walk through the park.

Letele also said it was a blessing there were no games on this weekend so police were able to sort out the situation without time pressure.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting job number P050788697.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.