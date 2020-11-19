Person found dead on Hatupatu Drive at Sulphur Point, Rotorua

A person has been found dead at Sulphur Pt in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had been found deceased on Hatupatu Drive around 2.20pm.

She said police were in attendance, but there was no further update at this stage.

NZME understands the person was found in a mud pool, but police have not confirmed this.

Earlier a Rotorua Daily Post photographer saw a large police presence including at least eight police staff near a pool on the flats just off Hatupatu Drive.

Police vehicles at Sulphur Pt. Photo / Andrew Warner

Several police vehicles are also at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene. A spokesman said teams were helping police but could not make any further comment.

More to come.