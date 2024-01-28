Person found dead in Dunedin suburb as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after a sudden death in Dunedin this morning. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Police are investigating after a sudden death in Dunedin this morning. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A person has been found dead in the Dunedin suburb of Pine Hill this morning.

Police and emergency services rushed to a Hillary St house around 9am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were still investigating whether the incident was a homicide or suicide.

“The circumstances are not yet clear,” he said.

A large cordon surrounds the area, with a large police presence, with some officers armed.

“Cordons are in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence while inquiries are undertaken into the circumstances of the incident,” Bond said.

“There is no ongoing safety risk to the public arising from the incident. More details will be provided when they are available.”

A large cordon surrounds the scene. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A neighbour who has lived on the street for 22 years said they were not sure what had happened, but it was usually a quiet street and this incident was unusual.

“Occasionally we get a few loud motorbikes coming up the hill, but that’s about it,” they told the Herald.



