A person has been found dead at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr tonight and another person at the same address was rushed to hospital.

Police say emergency services were called to an address on Eden Place about 6.20pm.

A person has been found dead at house on Eden Place in Bryndwr. Photo / Kurt Bayer

“On arrival, one person was found deceased. Another has been transported to hospital in a serious condition. Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred. An examination will take place at the property this evening and a scene guard will be in place overnight,” officers said in a statement.

One local was out for an evening walk when he came across the police cordon.

“What’s going on?” He asked. He hadn’t heard any sirens or commotion.

When told someone had died, he said: “That’s no good at all. Very sad.”

Police have blocked off the entrance to the short cul-de-sac.

Several officers can be seen in the street and detectives have arrived on the scene.

One man was seen being taken away in a police car without any fuss or handcuffs. It’s not clear what his connection is to the death.